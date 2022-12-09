The importance of bringing protection into the remortgaging conversation

Jeff Woods, head of intermediary development at Legal & General, examines why the remortgaging process is the ideal opportunity for advisers to introduce clients to the value of protection, as well as the other benefits of cover.
As the cost of living crisis continues to bite and mortgage holders face market volatility, it's easy for people to underestimate the value of their long-term protection. While it can be a sensitive subject, protection can be a financial lifeline for households to cover essential living costs, like mortgage repayments, if they suddenly lose an income. The remortgaging process is an ideal opportunity for advisers to bring protection into the conversation. It enables them to discuss affordability, the importance of having protection in place should the unthinkable happen and how added ...
To continue reading this article...
Join Cover
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.