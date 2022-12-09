The importance of bringing protection into the remortgaging conversation

As the cost of living crisis continues to bite and mortgage holders face market volatility, it's easy for people to underestimate the value of their long-term protection. While it can be a sensitive subject, protection can be a financial lifeline for households to cover essential living costs, like mortgage repayments, if they suddenly lose an income. The remortgaging process is an ideal opportunity for advisers to bring protection into the conversation. It enables them to discuss affordability, the importance of having protection in place should the unthinkable happen and how added ...