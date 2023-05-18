Julie Godley

Winners of the L&G Business Quality Awards 2023 revealed

Recognising outstanding intermediary performance

clock 18 May 2023 • 4 min read
Legal & General returns to commission on authorisation model

For protection policy sales

clock 16 May 2023 • 1 min read
CIExpert adds L&G to Insights Zone dashboard

Following move into IP

clock 25 April 2023 • 2 min read
Legal & General rolls out Critical Illness proposition updates

Guaranteed insurability options updated

clock 28 March 2023 • 2 min read
Menopause isn't just a women's issue, it's a workplace issue

World Menopause Day 2022

clock 18 October 2022 • 4 min read
Why income protection matters so much and how to help them choose and retain it

Helping your customers navigate the hardest times

clock 11 August 2022 • 5 min read
Legal & General director of intermediary takes new role

CEO of the L&G Home Finance

clock 31 January 2022 • 1 min read
