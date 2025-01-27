IPTF launches 7 Claims Stories

The project, dubbed 7 Claims Stories, will be led by industry expert Phil Deacon who previously held roles at Guardian, Swiss Re, Friends Life and Zurich. Phil Deacon, project lead, said: "This initiative is about more than improving metrics—it's about building trust and demonstrating that income protection insurers are committed to doing the right thing. "With practical tools, case studies, and best practices, we aim to deliver meaningful insight and education across the industry." The project will have numerous focus areas, including: the role of adviser in claims; understanding ...