IPTF launches 7 Claims Stories

2025 insights

Cameron Roberts
clock • 1 min read

The Income Protection Task Force (IPTF) announced a project aimed at shining a light on income protection claims and highlighting key aspects for improvement.

The project, dubbed 7 Claims Stories, will be led by industry expert Phil Deacon who previously held roles at Guardian, Swiss Re, Friends Life and Zurich. Phil Deacon, project lead, said: "This initiative is about more than improving metrics—it's about building trust and demonstrating that income protection insurers are committed to doing the right thing. "With practical tools, case studies, and best practices, we aim to deliver meaningful insight and education across the industry." The project will have numerous focus areas, including: the role of adviser in claims; understanding ...

27 January 2025
