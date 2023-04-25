CIExpert adds L&G to Insights Zone dashboard

With L&G policies now available on the Insights Zone, advisers will have access to more policy information and tools to promote "meaningful" client conversations within annual reviews for Consumer Duty, CIExpert noted.

According to the comparison service, advisers have an "increasing appetite" for independent tools that support client interaction in virtual settings.

As such, there has been a market uplift in adviser firms looking for solutions to the regular reviews that form part of their Consumer Duty obligations, CIExpert noted, as it enables advisers to compare the value of protection products for each client.

A recent report by NMG that investigated industry trends within the protection space found that 70% of advisers are now using a product comparison service. Out of the advisers using a comparison service for critical illness, CIExpert accounted for 62% of all usage, which is up 10% year-on-year.

Alan Lakey, director at CIExpert, commented: "It is heart-warming to see an increasing number of advisers putting behind them the days of selling on price and condition numbers and instead seeing the benefits of seeking solutions for their clients driven by the best outcome available to them within their own budget limits."

"I don't have a reputation for welcoming new regulations as they are often ill-conceived, however as I have often argued, critical illness conditions criteria should be judged by outcomes. Evidence to date suggests that Consumer Duty is driving an outcome where an increasing number of advisers will engage in protection product selection in a much more qualitative manner," Lakey said.

The addition of L&G follows a series of updates to its Critical Illness proposition last month (28 March), and CIExpert's recent entrance into the income protection space with Guardian's newly-launched product.

Julia Godley, director of intermediary and retail protection at L&G Retail, added: "Providing advisers with the information and knowledge they need to ensure their clients get the best possible advice is central to everything we do.

"The range of interactive tools CIExpert have developed as part of their Insight Zone helps advisers explain how the flexibility of Legal & General's protection plans can help deliver good customer outcomes when their clients need it most."