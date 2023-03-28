Legal & General rolls out Critical Illness proposition updates

The insurer has increased payments for Children's Critical Illness Extra to £35,000 from £30,000, which will apply to policies that have been purchased from 26 March, ahead of the new Consumer Duty regulations on 31 July.

Payments for terminal illness pay outs have also increased to £35,000 from £10,000, family accommodation has increased to £3,000 from £1,000 and funeral cover has been doubled to £10,000 from £5,000.

L&G has also updated its guaranteed insurability options (GIOs) across all protection products to allow for plan flexibility, allowing limited increases to the sum insured and greater flexibility to adapt cover upon life changes.

As such, the provider will now allow those with a premium loading of up to 100%/+2 per mil to receive the same flexibility as a ‘standard life'.

Commenting on the update, CIExpert's Alan Lakey said: "All of these changes are positive with a strong emphasis on improved customer outcomes and with Consumer Duty in mind too, they'll be welcomed by advisers and consumers alike.

"L&G has shown an increasing appetite in recent years to move away from the low premium approach and mingle with those insurers operating at the quality end of the market. Already the leading insurer in terms of sales, this can only increase their share of the market."

Furthermore, L&G has updated its definitions for cancer, heart attack and dementia, including Alzheimer's disease, following the new minimum standards wordings set by the Association of British Insurers (ABI) to facilitate better customer outcomes.

The definition for cancer now includes prostate cancer being treated by prostatectomy, consequently meaning it has been removed as a claim trigger from the ‘less advanced cancer of the prostate' payment condition.

Meanwhile, the wording for gastrointestinal and neuroendocrine tumours have been amended under the cancer definition, as has the wording for dementia claims to clarify that permanent clinical loss is no longer required. Exclusions for heart attacks have also been amended for clarification.

Julie Godley, director of intermediary and retail protection at L&G Retail, said all of these changes follow feedback from intermediaries around changing customer needs.

"We understand that lives change, sometimes unexpectedly, and the updates to our critical illness products and GIOs allow advisers to offer their clients the flexibility to adapt the cover to meet their needs," Godley commented.

"Helping advisers to protect and support their clients is central to what we do, and we work with them to provide the tools and knowledge they need to support people in making better-informed decisions, reach good customer outcomes and further demonstrate the value of their advice."