Legal & General returns to commission on authorisation model

Taking effect as of 30 May, L&G will pay commission to intermediaries at the start date of a policy, rather than upon the successful collection of a first direct debit payment.

The insurer stated that advisers will still have the option to stick with the current commission model rather than the authorisation structure.

It stated that the decision has made in line with feedback from protection advisers and to "improve the cashflow positions of adviser firms in the face of difficult economic conditions over the past 18 months."

Julie Godley, director of intermediary at L&G Retail, commented: "After implementing the changes to our commission structure in 2021, moving from commission on policy authorisation to commission on first premium, we continually and actively consulted with our partners and firms."

Godley detailed that while some advisers benefited from the change, others highlighted challenges as a result of the decision, particularly in the current economic climate.

"It's important to pursue changes that improve industry best practice, but the timing needs to be right," she added.

"Therefore, we feel the correct response is to reinstate commission on policy authorisation, while still giving those that wish to stay on commission on first premium the option to do so."