L&G updates CI Cover

The provider says its CI Extra policies have been expanded to "reflect the modern medical landscape." The update applies mostly to definitions, with the changes being: Broadening cancer definitions to include some progressive cutaneous lymphoma and sarcomas, as well as low-grade thyroid cancer Cover for skin cancer of a specified severity has also been added Definitions for Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis are now covered under the broader definition of severe bowel disease Severe mental health illnesses are now included Insertion of pacemakers and infective endocarditis ...