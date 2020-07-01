HR
How to create an LGBT-inclusive workplace
Top tips for employers
Five signs a workplace could be toxic and how to turn it around
‘Strong culture has to be a joint effort’
Six reasons why businesses should be disability-confident
Workplace wellbeing specialist Jo Stubbs discusses XpertHR's good practice guide on disability
'Always on culture' causing 'workplace mental health crisis'
Westfield Health’s Wellbeing Index suggests
Nine in 10 companies concerned about employee financial wellbeing
Just over a quarter of employers have defined financial wellbeing strategies that include provision of financial benefits other than a pension, according to research by Barnett Waddingham
Nearly all employers offer staff paid time off for bereavement
HR taking an overarching role to ensure consistency of approach within companies
Mental Health Awareness Week: Mind's Emma Mamo confirmed for COVER wellbeing webinar
COVER magazine is hosting a live webinar titled Improving health and wellbeing in the workplace in association with Bupa on the 10th of May 2017.
Health Insurance Group launches ViaNabo employee benefits portal
The Health Insurance Group has launched the ViaNabo portal to help small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) of 20 to 500 staff manage their employee benefits while promoting health and wellbeing.
Did you miss our live webinar on improving the relationship between employers, employee benefit consultants and insurers? Listen now on demand.
Wesleyan appoints new chief customer and strategy officer
Wesleyan has made Vicki Wentworth its new chief customer and strategy officer, a new executive management position reporting to the group chief executive.
PMI Health Group gets gold from Investment in People
PMI Health Group has been awarded a Gold rating from Investors in People, the employee healthcare risk management broker firm has announced.
HR teams 'regularly' engage with staff mental health
The majority of HR professionals are now regularly engaging with employees to gain an insight into their mental wellbeing, a survey for PMI Health Group has found.
Jelf Employee Benefits launches new hub
Jelf Employee Benefits has launched a new employee benefits hub, Personify, in partnership with SBC Systems UK.
Increase in companies offering employee-paid health benefits
There has been an increase in the number of companies offering health benefits on an employee-paid basis with cost being a key consideration.
All work and no play...
...makes for a dull day at the office. So can unusual perks benefit employees and employers? Helen Ives investigates
Case study: A focus on EAPs
I have a few clients lately who might all be a good fit for group income protection cover. I am fairly new to the market and wondered how much emphasis I should put on the Employee Assistance Programmes and additional support elements in the products,...
Employers set to see more explicit adviser services and price
Employee benefit advisers are becoming much more explicit on service and price in light of the fast-moving employer environment, Aviva has said.
The 'Holy Grail' - assessing employee benefit spaend
Return on benefit spend has been described as one of the most elusive goals for HR departments, but finding ways to even assess the evidence and measure results can present real problems. Seán Flynn investigates
Investment in health benefits on the up says Simplyhealth
Despite the economic downturn, companies are more than doubling their spend on healthcare benefits, accordin to Simplyhealth.