Sentiment downturn for employee benefits

Research from GRiD, the industry body for the group risk sector, indicates that employers are overestimating the impact of employee benefits.
The survey, which quizzed 500 HR decision-makers and 1,210 employees, showed that 66% of employers believe their staff "very much" appreciate benefits, compared to 21% of employees who said they "very much" appreciate benefits. The industry body said this showed that employees now expect benefits, employers need to work on increasing understanding and employers need to increase accessibility to benefits. This lack of engagement and awareness was reflected in a previous piece of GRiD research, which stated that 34% of employers saw a of engagement from employees. Katharine Moxham, s...
