Unum introduces flexible working request rights for new staff

The changes include allowing employees to make two flexible working requests in any 12-month period, rather than just one a year.

It also includes a commitment to respond to requests within two months, which is down from the three months that it currently takes.

Additionally, Unum will remove the requirement for employees to explain how their flexible working request might work.

Unum has over 850 employees and 19% currently work on a flexible basis, either through part-time or full-time compressed hours.

The change comes ahead of the Flexible Working Act, expected to come into effect in Spring 2024, and should support ‘sandwich generation' workers in particular, who juggle caring for both children and ageing parents or relatives.

The provider made the decision to introduce flexible working request rights from day one following its research into sandwich generation workers last year, which found that nearly half of employees (43%) wish to see their employer improve flexible work arrangements.

Only 38% of employers offered flexible working hours to help balance work and home responsibilities, according to the research, and one quarter (24%) of respondents needed to take time off work to manage their caring responsibilities.

Jane Hulme, HR director at Unum UK, commented that the workplace and the needs of employees are changing rapidly and Unum is keen to reflect the legislative changes before it becomes mandatory.

"As a responsible employer of choice, Unum recognises that embracing a flexible approach and being amenable will help attract and retain staff. This is crucial given the continued rise in the cost of childcare, which could risk pricing some parents out of employment," Hulme said.