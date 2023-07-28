Only one third of SME brokers understand their firm's ESG targets: CII

Limited resources to implement ESG decisions

Jaskeet Briah
1 min read
Only one third (32%) of employees at small- to medium-sized (SME) brokers understood the Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) targets at their firm, according to research by the Chartered Insurance Institute (CII).

An understanding of ESG targets was not consistent across employees of SME brokers, the CII detailed.

Larger firms and more senior staff were "significantly" more likely to have a "meaningful" understanding of their firms' targets than those in entry level (25%) or intermediate level roles at SME brokerages.

Compared to larger firms in the industry that have already outlined ESG strategies, the CII noted that other brokers are still considering their approaches, with key decisions yet to be taken and limited resources with which to implement them.

As such, the CII Broking Community New Generation group has launched a new guide on the actions that SME brokers can take to navigate ESG matters.

As part of its guide, the group recommended that SME brokers appoint an individual or committee responsible for considering ESG within its business, as research by the CII found that SMEs do not have this in place, whereas the majority of larger brokers do.

Additionally, the group recommended that SME brokers implement workplace environmental benefits, such as electric car leasing/charging and participation in cycle2work schemes.

SMEs should also avoid tokenism and should instead focus on making "small and gradual changes that will improve the business culture and practices in the long-term."

Working with an external HR adviser will also ensure traditional biases are avoided during the recruitment process and interview stage, the CII added.

"Larger brokers were also found to be more actively considering diversity in recruitment, with only 11% of respondents disagreeing that their company ‘actively considers diversity when recruiting', compared to 23% of respondents from small brokers," the CII said.

"Within this area, data showed there is still work to be done across the industry, with 22% of research participants feeling that their board is not diverse at all."

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah

