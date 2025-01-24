UK DEI policies impacted by US trends

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) policies are set to be impacted by the rapid retreat from workplace DEI projects in the United States, according to Occupational Health Assessment Ltd.
The employer health risk specialist undertook a survey of more than 140 UK employers, it showed that 69% of those surveyed expect UK policies to be impacted by US trends. The survey was conduced the day after President Donald Trump returned to the White House and signed executive orders suggesting that the US Government would only recognise two genders and that government agencies should cease DEI programmes. Of those surveyed, 6% thought changes to the British workplace in response to these actions would be major, 16% of respondents thought nothing would change. Steve Herbert, bra...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.