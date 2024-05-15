Employers critical to mental health

Research from mental health support app, Headspace, showed that 78% of UK employees said that that work stress has negatively impacted their physical health, with 78% of them saying it caused them to gain weight. The same research also showed that 40% of employees report that work stress has contributed to serious mental health challenges, such as substance use or suicidal ideation. Dave Middleton, executive chair, amii, said: "There has been a hugely positive shift in discussions around mental health post the pandemic, however, there is still a long way to go as suicide is still the ...