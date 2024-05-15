Employers critical to mental health

Most employees impacted by stress

Cameron Roberts
clock • 2 min read

As we reach the middle of Mental Health Awareness Week 2024, numerous industry bodies have highlighted the importance that mental health has on employees.

Research from mental health support app, Headspace, showed that 78% of UK employees said that that work stress has negatively impacted their physical health, with 78% of them saying it caused them to gain weight. The same research also showed that 40% of employees report that work stress has contributed to serious mental health challenges, such as substance use or suicidal ideation. Dave Middleton, executive chair, amii, said: "There has been a hugely positive shift in discussions around mental health post the pandemic, however, there is still a long way to go as suicide is still the ...

