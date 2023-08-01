Three quarters of Gen Z would stay with employers that track wellbeing

A survey of 2,080 adults, of whom 1,200 are in work, found that 45% of those aged over 55 would stay with an organisation for the same reason.

However, seven in 10 working adults do not find their current employee wellbeing programmes effective in making them feel cared for, YuLife detailed.

Employees found it difficult to feel the outcome of these wellbeing programmes as only half (53%) of working adults said their organisation collects data once a year at most.

Only 9% of working adults in the survey have given feedback on employee wellbeing initiatives and over half (52%) who were surveyed believed it is unlikely feedback on these initiatives would be taken into consideration by leadership teams.

Overall, only 37% of HR professionals would use data to inform their decision-making on developing "targeted and effective" wellness programs that address the needs of the workforce.

Three quarters (74%) of working adults reported their organisation collected employee data via surveys, yet 33% felt that employers are not transparent about how they use employee data.

When it came to giving feedback, 72% of working adults would be more willing to provide this if they knew exactly how it would be used in decision making, while 67% would be more honest in their feedback if they knew how it would be used.

Overall, more than two third (69%) of HR decision makers have access to wellbeing data such as absenteeism, employee activity rates and mental health check-ins, but only one in five believe this data is "sufficient" to make or advance a business case, YuLife detailed.

Nevertheless, being data-driven is a priority for 73% of HR decision makers for the next year as 90% stated they will be more effective with their initiatives by having data to support them.

Sammy Rubin, YuLife chief executive and founder, said it is crucial for employers to meaningfully look after their people as there is a need for employers to "embrace a culture of improvement and make a lasting impact with a data-driven wellness programme."

"Employees are looking for personalised experiences and by continuously monitoring the impact of employee wellbeing, employers can ensure benefits offered are aligned with what the workforce wants," Rubin commented.

"With this in mind, organisations can continue building and strengthening their employee value propositions, as well as adapting to changing wants and needs."