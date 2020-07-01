growth

PMI market growth slows to 1.4%
Growth in the private medical insurance (PMI) market slowed to 1.4% in 2013 due to the squeeze in consumer spending and public healthcare funding; a study has found.

House prices 'to rise 20% by 2014'
House prices are predicted to rise 20% by 2014 due to a lack of supply and increased demand, according to the latest forecast from the National Housing Federation (NHF).

Pinpointing the connection

Raising a profile on the internet can seem a somewhat daunting task for the inexperienced. Steve Barnes gives a guide through the potential minefield of online marketing.