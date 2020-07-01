growth
AFM reports 7.5% mutual income growth for 2018
Income passed £1bn
Opinion: The state of the group risk market
The annual group risk reports show the need for growth, writes Canada Life's Paul Avis.
Insurance CEOs see 'over-regulation' as key threat
‘Over-regulation' is seen as the key threat to insurer growth prospects by 91% of insurance CEOS surveyed for PWC.
COVER POLL: Protection industry growth in 2015
In this month's reader poll, we ask to what extend will the protection industry grow during 2015?
PMI market growth slows to 1.4%
Growth in the private medical insurance (PMI) market slowed to 1.4% in 2013 due to the squeeze in consumer spending and public healthcare funding; a study has found.
LV= looking to growth through acquisition
LV= has said it is looking to grow through acquisition as 2012's figures already look to be up on todays 2011 annual results.
House prices 'to rise 20% by 2014'
House prices are predicted to rise 20% by 2014 due to a lack of supply and increased demand, according to the latest forecast from the National Housing Federation (NHF).
Pinpointing the connection
Raising a profile on the internet can seem a somewhat daunting task for the inexperienced. Steve Barnes gives a guide through the potential minefield of online marketing.