Towergate Health and Protection launches rebrand

Towergate Health and Protection has rebranded, now going by the name of Towergate Employee Benefits.
The whole-of-market adviser said the new identity reflects its newly expanded capabilities following its recent acquisition of Benefiz. Benefiz reviews, designs, sources and implements a range of benefits via one of its flex platforms, now operating as part of Towergate to meet growing demand from businesses. This acquisition added pensions and benefits technology services to Towergate's existing offering around advise for health, protection and wellbeing benefits for UK and overseas employees. Towergate said the rebrand is the next step in the company's strategic growth, which wil...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.