Former AON CEO David Battle joins Healix

Corporate healthcare trust and risk management services provider, Healix, has appointed David Battle as a non-executive director, forming part of a senior leadership shakeup as the business expands its service offering.
Most recently, Battle was chief executive officer of Aon Employee Benefits for nine years before retiring at the end of 2023. He has also lead Lorica Consulting through its growth phase and a trade sale to Aon. Healix said Battle's experience working with major insurers in the medical expenses market will help to shape its strategic vision. Battle said: "I have always had a huge respect for Healix and the people who work there. It's a business which is big enough to have substantial clout within the healthcare and risk management marketplace, but still has the culture and flexibility ...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.