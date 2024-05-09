Former AON CEO David Battle joins Healix

Most recently, Battle was chief executive officer of Aon Employee Benefits for nine years before retiring at the end of 2023. He has also lead Lorica Consulting through its growth phase and a trade sale to Aon. Healix said Battle's experience working with major insurers in the medical expenses market will help to shape its strategic vision. Battle said: "I have always had a huge respect for Healix and the people who work there. It's a business which is big enough to have substantial clout within the healthcare and risk management marketplace, but still has the culture and flexibility ...