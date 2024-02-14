Stuart Tragheim steps down as Holloway Friendly chief executive

Tragheim will move to a portfolio career

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 1 min read

Holloway Friendly has announced that Stuart Tragheim will step down as its chief executive after seven and a half years in the role.

Tragheim will leave the income protection provider at the end of February 2024 and will move to a portfolio career. Holloway Friendly will now begin the search for a new chief executive. Derek Wright, chair, Holloway Friendly, said the mutual is now well-placed to continue its growth trajectory following Tragheim's leadership. Tragheim stated: "Late last year we developed a new, exciting five-year strategy for the society, which the board fully supports. I believe that it is in the best interests of the society for the board to find a new CEO now so that he or she has the best opportu...

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah

Reporter

