Stuart Tragheim steps down as Holloway Friendly chief executive

Tragheim will leave the income protection provider at the end of February 2024 and will move to a portfolio career. Holloway Friendly will now begin the search for a new chief executive. Derek Wright, chair, Holloway Friendly, said the mutual is now well-placed to continue its growth trajectory following Tragheim's leadership. Tragheim stated: "Late last year we developed a new, exciting five-year strategy for the society, which the board fully supports. I believe that it is in the best interests of the society for the board to find a new CEO now so that he or she has the best opportu...