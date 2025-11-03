Broadstone appoints non-executive director to boost insurance growth

Karen Graves joins the board

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 1 min read

Consultancy, Broadstone, has appointed Karen Graves as non-executive director to support its growth in the insurance market.

Graves has worked in the insurance market for more than 30 years, including in the Lloyd's and London market. She began her career in compliance, after which she became managing director at a Lloyd's Managing Agency. Graves has spent nine years at SCOR, most recently as chief operating officer, and is currently chair of GreenKite, a professional services firm operating in the UK insurance market. Additionally, Graves is an independent non-executive director on the boards of USAA SA, Allied World Managing Agency and Accelerant UK, where she chairs the risk committees. The appointmen...

