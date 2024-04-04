Pivotal Growth acquires John Charcol Group

Developing the product offering

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 1 min read

Pivotal Growth has acquired protection and mortgage broker, John Charcol Group, with plans to grow the group's adviser base, as well as diversify and develop the product offering.

John Charcol manages over 150 mortgage and protection advisers, with offices in London and Southampton. Following the deal, Pivotal Growth will have more than 410 advisers and 615 staff members. John Charcol grew its adviser base and introduced technology-led initiatives to improve customer experience following the appointment of business turnaround specialist, Waypoint Change, in 2019, after John Charcol's acquisition by Palatine Private Equity LLP in 2015. Simon Embley, chief executive officer, Pivotal Growth, said: "John Charcol needs no introduction to any market participant, h...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Jaskeet Briah
Author spotlight

Jaskeet Briah

Reporter

View profile
More from Jaskeet Briah

LV= pays out £135m individual claims in 2023

Bupa extends JAAQ workplace mental health partnership

More on Adviser / Broking

Got to get: reframing in protection
Adviser / Broking

Got to get: reframing in protection

Protection not just a tick box

Richard Kateley
clock 12 April 2024 • 5 min read
SimplyBiz prepares firms for Consumer Duty anniversary
Adviser / Broking

SimplyBiz prepares firms for Consumer Duty anniversary

Compliance clinic launched

Sahar Nazir
Sahar Nazir
clock 11 April 2024 • 1 min read
The Rising Stars of Protection: Ellie Collis
Adviser / Broking

The Rising Stars of Protection: Ellie Collis

“You must always try to be the best version of yourself”

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 10 April 2024 • 3 min read