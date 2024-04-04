Pivotal Growth acquires John Charcol Group

Pivotal Growth has acquired protection and mortgage broker, John Charcol Group, with plans to grow the group's adviser base, as well as diversify and develop the product offering.
John Charcol manages over 150 mortgage and protection advisers, with offices in London and Southampton. Following the deal, Pivotal Growth will have more than 410 advisers and 615 staff members. John Charcol grew its adviser base and introduced technology-led initiatives to improve customer experience following the appointment of business turnaround specialist, Waypoint Change, in 2019, after John Charcol's acquisition by Palatine Private Equity LLP in 2015. Simon Embley, chief executive officer, Pivotal Growth, said: "John Charcol needs no introduction to any market participant, h...
