Reassured appoints Mark Townsend as chief executive

Reassured has announced the appointment of Mark Townsend as its chief executive to lead the broker in its next phase of growth, subject to regulatory approval.
Townsend will succeed Steve Marshall, co-founder of the independent life broker, who will now become non-executive director of the business. Overall, Townsend has nearly three decades of experience in financial services, most recently as managing director of BGL Group's market leading general insurance distribution business from 2012 until 2023. In the role, he grew the firm's partnership proposition through a range of digital and customer service innovations. Previously, he has been chief operating officer at HSBC Select and Aviva's manager for National Retail Accounts. "Reassured...
To continue reading this article...
Join Cover
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.