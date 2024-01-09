Reassured appoints Mark Townsend as chief executive

Succeeding Steve Marshall

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 1 min read

Reassured has announced the appointment of Mark Townsend as its chief executive to lead the broker in its next phase of growth, subject to regulatory approval.

Townsend will succeed Steve Marshall, co-founder of the independent life broker, who will now become non-executive director of the business. Overall, Townsend has nearly three decades of experience in financial services, most recently as managing director of BGL Group's market leading general insurance distribution business from 2012 until 2023. In the role, he grew the firm's partnership proposition through a range of digital and customer service innovations. Previously, he has been chief operating officer at HSBC Select and Aviva's manager for National Retail Accounts. "Reassured...

