GRID
'Do not support employees on an individual basis,' warns GRiD
Research involving 500 HR decision-makers
yulife confirms GRiD involvement
Following appointment of Barry Waring
Industry voices call for suicide prevention
World Suicide Prevention Day
More than 40% of companies do not measure staff appreciation of benefits - GRiD
Those that do measure 'retain staff better'
Govt. to allow opposite-sex couples form civil partnerships
Next steps policy paper
Recruitment and retention shown to be the biggest challenge facing large corporates - GRiD
Looking at 100 large corporates
ABI and GRiD record 'highest ever' annual paid claim stats
97.6% claims paid in 2018
Health Shield joins GRiD
To help drive ‘parity’ for smaller organisations
Care First joins GRiD
‘Bespoke approach’
GRID: Employers lack understanding of group critical illness
Considered least important
GRiD: Debate on employee wellbeing is in 'slack water'
‘Shifting tide of responsibility’
Bravura Solutions becomes first tech firm to join GRiD
‘New and innovative perspective’
LifeWorks joins GRiD
Workplace wellbeing platform resource
The benefits of group risk during job-seeking season
For employers and employees
Vintage Corporate joins GRiD
Specialist in pensions, financial education and flexible rewards
Premier Choice joins GRiD
Health, risk and employee benefits intermediary joins trade body
Health Assured joins GRiD
EAP and wellbeing provider is newest member of group risk trade body
Young people face 'specific' mental health challenges - GRiD
Group risk trade body urges employers to tailor support to younger demographic on World Mental Health Day
Unum releases single trust solution for group life
Multiple group life policies can be written to 'simplify' employer experience
SMEs offering flexible working to reduce absence - GRiD
Over a third of small-to-medium-sized firms are using flexible working to support staff compared to under a quarter of large firms
Employers 'do not accurately' understand group life policies - GRiD
Less than half of employers realise that GLA policies pay out regardless of whether death is work related
Absenteeism levels three times higher at large firms - GRiD
Poor management alongside lack of monitoring and recording of absence could be combatted by group risk products