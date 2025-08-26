Mattioli Woods joins GRiD

Employee benefits specialist, Mattioli Woods, has joined the industry body for group risk, GRiD.
Mattioli Woods employs over 1,000 people in the UK and advises on pensions, wealth management and employee benefits. The addition brings the number of GRiD members to over 70, with committees and working groups focused on regulation, profile raising and workplace public policy. Saira Chambers, employee benefits director, Mattioli Woods, said: "As our presence in the group risk market continues to grow, we recognise the value of joining GRiD to help promote the importance of protection benefits for employees. "Our highly experienced team is excited about the opportunity to share ide...
