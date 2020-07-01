FOS

FOS rules out charging complainants
The Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS) has ruled out charging "nominal" fees to complainants, agreeing with Parliament's view the service must be free to ensure the public's confidence in it.

Percival denies FCA-FOS ruling inconsistencies
Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) technical specialist Rory Percival has denied there are "significant" differences in what the regulator thinks is adequate due diligence undertaken by firms and how the ombudsman finds in dispute cases.