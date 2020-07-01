FOS
The Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS) will maintain its current funding model for the next financial year despite recognising it is unsustainable in its current form.
A recent FOS decision has raised the stakes on payouts for mis-sold MPPI products; explains Richard Walsh.
Fairer Finance has hired former FOS senior ombudsman Melissa Collett as it launches two new complaints advice services for banks, advisers and insurers.
Advisers should take on board Financial Ombudsman decisions when making recommendations, writes Alan Lakey.
Positive Solutions has reappeared in the Financial Ombudsman Service's (FOS) list of the top five most complained about advice firms.
The Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS) has warned it will demand compensation awards from businesses for non-financial errors if they are deemed to have failed vulnerable clients by "rigidly applying rules".
The Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS) has listened to industry complaints about the burden of regulatory cost and cut its budget by 11% for the coming year.
The proportion of complaints against advisory groups found in favour of the consumer is significantly below the average for the sector, the Financial Ombudsman Service's (FOS's) latest data shows.
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has said it will look to take even earlier pre-emptive action against what it believes is bad practice in a bid to counter accusations from the industry that it unfairly employs retrospective regulation.
The Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS) is to make further cuts to its operating budget in the coming financial year and has frozen its levy at £23.3m.
The Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS) has ruled out charging "nominal" fees to complainants, agreeing with Parliament's view the service must be free to ensure the public's confidence in it.
Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) technical specialist Rory Percival has denied there are "significant" differences in what the regulator thinks is adequate due diligence undertaken by firms and how the ombudsman finds in dispute cases.
The Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS) is determined to shed its reputation as an anti-adviser body, its chief executive has said.
The dominance of mis-selling claims about protection products remains an issue for the industry, the Financial Ombudsman's Melissa Collett has warned.
Receiving a letter from the ombudsman saying a customer has made a complaint does not mean a case has been opened, the Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS) has advised.