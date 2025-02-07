FOS CEO Abby Thomas steps down

The Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS) chief executive officer and chief ombudsman, Abby Thomas, is stepping down.
Thomas took on the role in October 2022. The FOS confirmed that interim arrangements will apply with the deputy chief ombudsman, James Dipple-Johnstone, covering the chief ombudsman role and the chief finance and risk officer, Jenny Simmonds, covering the CEO role. Baroness Manzoor, chair, FOS board, said: "On behalf of the board and the executive, I would like to record our thanks and wish Abby every success in her future career." Thomas added: "It has been an absolute privilege to lead the Financial Ombudsman Service through this period of rapid transformation and innovation. ...
