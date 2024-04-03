Advice suitability complaints upheld by FOS head for record high

Most recent FOS data for 2022/23 showed 884 resolved complaints against financial advisers for mis-selling and/or the suitability of advice, with almost two-thirds (62%) of all complaints being upheld. Oxford Risk noted this compares with 570 resolved complaints in the previous year when almost half (49%) of all complaints were upheld, while the previous year saw 573 resolved complaints and 47% upheld. Suitability and mis-selling "remain the most complained about issues for financial advisers and failure to address the growing regulatory focus will mean the industry heading for a new ...