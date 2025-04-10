CII report calls on senior leaders to improve vulnerable customer outcomes

A roundtable report from The Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) has called on company board and senior leaders to move beyond identifying characteristics of vulnerability and put customers ahead of targets.
The Managing Vulnerability in Insurance Roundtable Summary Report forms part of a second roundtable by the CII, aiming to identify and find solutions to challenges that vulnerable customers could experience during their insurance journeys. It included representatives from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS), consumers and representative bodies, sector leaders, academics and other experts to examine vulnerability management within insurance. According to the roundtable, boards and senior leaders must "walk the walk" by directly engaging with cust...
