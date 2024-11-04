CIExpert calls on industry to push for single plans

CIExpert has launched a campaign, ‘Single is Best’, that calls on the protection industry to advocate and actively encourage the recommendation of individual protection plans as the preferred option for couples.
The campaign also calls for a required justification for the recommendation of joint life first event plans. As part of the campaign, CIExpert has created a report around the benefits of two single policies, including greater value, more flexibility and better quality of protection, the comparison site said. The report also addresses the common objection that a joint policy can be cheaper, with data from Iress analysing over 300,000 quotes that illustrates the cost difference. CIExpert said that joint life first event protection plans are "largely obsolete in today's world, deliver...
