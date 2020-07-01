Exeter
The Exeter appoints Chris Pollard as COO
Senior team and board expansion
The Exeter to sponsor Exeter Chiefs
PMI, life and protection insurer named sponsor of local rugby team - kit revealed
Openwork adds The Exeter's impaired life cover to panel
Advisers can now offer life cover to those previously declined
The Exeter paid 91% of income protection claims in 2017
Mental health-related claims, up 2%, were the 5th most common
Exeter Family Friendly to rebrand
Exeter Family Friendly will be rebranded as The Exeter from Monday 5th October 2015.
Exeter Family Friendly sees instant decision rate of 70%
Exeter Family Friendly has seen a further 10% increase in the proportion of applicants receiving instant underwriting decisions for income protection (IP) since their adoption of UnderwriteMe.
Exeter Family Friendly buys Engage Mutual Health policy book
Exeter Family Friendly has agreed terms to buy Engage Mutual Health's policy book from OneFamily.
Exeter Family Friendly raises over £2500 for charity
Exeter Family Friendly's executive board have raised £2675 for the charity Rainbow Living with a cycle ride.
Cycle trek by Exeter Family Friendly for charity
Executives from Exeter Family Friendly will take part in a 72 mile bike ride to raise money for the charity Rainbow Living.
Exeter Friendly adds excesses to PMI product
Exeter Family Friendly has added a range of excess options on its Health Cover for Me private medical insurance (PMI) plan.
Exeter Family Friendly pays 95% of IP claims
Exeter Family Friendly paid over 95% of all its income protection (IP) claims received during 2010.
Exeter Family Friendly added to Insurance Resource
Exeter Family Friendly's Health Cover for Me private medical insurance product is now available for quoting on the Insurance Resource portal.
Exeter Family Friendly cuts PMI rates
Exeter Family Friendly is cutting premiums on its Health Cover for Me private medical insurance (PMI) plan by up to 12.5%.
Exeter Family Friendly rebrand confirmed
Pioneer and Exeter Friendly have confirmed they will come together under the Exeter Family Friendly name and the provider says it will focus on selling its products through intermediaries.
Exeter Friendly launches new PMI underwriting options
Private medical insurer Exeter Friendly has launched a range of new underwriting options on both its Health Cover for Me and Health & Stuff plans.