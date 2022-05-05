Sesame Bankhall launches 'protection pledge' campaign

To boost protection take-up

Hemma Visavadia
clock • 1 min read
Sesame Bankhall launches 'protection pledge' campaign

Sesame Bankhall Group (Sesame) has launched a new campaign aimed at improving the financial resilience of UK households and helping financial advisers access support on protection.

As part of the pledge, Sesame is calling on advisers to sign up and commit to talking about protection with every client they advise.

In return, the network said it will offer advisers access to support from its in-house experts, alongside providers, to help ensure protection is part of every client conversation.

Financial advisers who are interested in signing the protection pledge can access content including articles, podcasts and webinars covering an array of sales skills, objection handling, plan into trust writing and more.

A host of protection insurance provides have agreed to offer support, including Aegon, AIG, Aviva, British Friendly, Canada Life, Cirencester, Guardian, Legal & General, LV=, Royal London, Scottish Widows, Shepherds Friendly, The Exeter, Unum, Vitality, and Zurich.

The campaign will run for three months and initially be available to 11,000 advisers who are supported by PMS Mortgage Club, Bankhall and Sesame Network.

Emma Thomson, head of protection and GI Propositions at Sesame Bankhall Group explained that it's "vital we help more consumers to be protected against the unexpected."

"That's why we are asking advisers to join us and in return, we promise to offer advisers a wealth of resources and training content, so those conversations become easier."

"By signing our Protection Pledge advisers will not only ensure customers remain financially resilient, even during the toughest of times, it will also open-up a valuable revenue stream for them. So, we encourage advisers not to wait around - and to sign up to our Protection Pledge today," Thomson concluded.

Topics

Hemma Visavadia
Author spotlight

Hemma Visavadia

View profile
More from Hemma Visavadia

Calls to EAPs rose 50% in 12-months: Zurich UK

BIBA joins GAIN as founder member

More on International PMI

Health Compass launches to help intermediaries with IPMI requirements
International PMI

Health Compass launches to help intermediaries with IPMI requirements

New broker technology platform

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia
clock 27 April 2022 • 1 min read
Cigna Europe expands Whole Health wellbeing proposition for multinationals
International PMI

Cigna Europe expands Whole Health wellbeing proposition for multinationals

"More awareness is urgently needed"

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia
clock 22 March 2022 • 2 min read
Dr Samantha Roberts appointed NICE chief executive
PMI

Dr Samantha Roberts appointed NICE chief executive

Effective 1 February 2022

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 20 December 2021 • 1 min read

Highlights

First episode of The COVER Review goes live!
Adviser / Broking

First episode of The COVER Review goes live!

New monthly programme

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 21 April 2022 • 1 min read
The Rising Stars of Protection: Adrian Benjamin
Adviser / Broking

The Rising Stars of Protection: Adrian Benjamin

"Getting into the insurance industry is very difficult, I had to fight my way to get in"

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia
clock 20 April 2022 • 6 min read
Where protection meets sustainability
Insurer

Where protection meets sustainability

"Being a sustainable business means more than just meeting climate targets"

Hannah Godfrey
clock 19 April 2022 • 7 min read