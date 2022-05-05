Sesame Bankhall launches 'protection pledge' campaign

As part of the pledge, Sesame is calling on advisers to sign up and commit to talking about protection with every client they advise.

In return, the network said it will offer advisers access to support from its in-house experts, alongside providers, to help ensure protection is part of every client conversation.

Financial advisers who are interested in signing the protection pledge can access content including articles, podcasts and webinars covering an array of sales skills, objection handling, plan into trust writing and more.

A host of protection insurance provides have agreed to offer support, including Aegon, AIG, Aviva, British Friendly, Canada Life, Cirencester, Guardian, Legal & General, LV=, Royal London, Scottish Widows, Shepherds Friendly, The Exeter, Unum, Vitality, and Zurich.

The campaign will run for three months and initially be available to 11,000 advisers who are supported by PMS Mortgage Club, Bankhall and Sesame Network.

Emma Thomson, head of protection and GI Propositions at Sesame Bankhall Group explained that it's "vital we help more consumers to be protected against the unexpected."

"That's why we are asking advisers to join us and in return, we promise to offer advisers a wealth of resources and training content, so those conversations become easier."

"By signing our Protection Pledge advisers will not only ensure customers remain financially resilient, even during the toughest of times, it will also open-up a valuable revenue stream for them. So, we encourage advisers not to wait around - and to sign up to our Protection Pledge today," Thomson concluded.