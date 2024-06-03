The Exeter sees spike in remote GP appointments

142% increase over six months

Cameron Roberts
clock • 1 min read

Protection provider, The Exeter, revealed that it had seen nearly 1,000 Health MOTs conducted since the launch of its member benefits app, HealthWise, in November 2023.

Alongside the launch of the app, the provider also began providing unlimited remote GP appointments. It has now seen a 142% increase in appointments booked between November 2023 and March 2024. Since the app launch, Health MOT usage grew by 75%. The provider highlighted the demographics being even with 54% of users identifying as male and 46% identifying as female. Isobel Langton, CEO, The Exeter, said: "The increased engagement with the new services introduced at the end of 2023 is pleasing to see and highlights the growing appetite for a wide range of private healthcare alternatives...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Cameron Roberts
Author spotlight

Cameron Roberts

View profile
More from Cameron Roberts

A case for PMI

Vitality pays out £117m

More on Individual PMI

NHS waiting list on the rise
Individual PMI

NHS waiting list on the rise

List up to 7.57m

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 13 June 2024 • 2 min read
Record number of private healthcare invoices in May
Individual PMI

Record number of private healthcare invoices in May

Healthcode release numbers

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 10 June 2024 • 1 min read
The Exeter sees spike in remote GP appointments
Individual PMI

The Exeter sees spike in remote GP appointments

142% increase over six months

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 03 June 2024 • 1 min read