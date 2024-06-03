The Exeter sees spike in remote GP appointments

Alongside the launch of the app, the provider also began providing unlimited remote GP appointments. It has now seen a 142% increase in appointments booked between November 2023 and March 2024. Since the app launch, Health MOT usage grew by 75%. The provider highlighted the demographics being even with 54% of users identifying as male and 46% identifying as female. Isobel Langton, CEO, The Exeter, said: "The increased engagement with the new services introduced at the end of 2023 is pleasing to see and highlights the growing appetite for a wide range of private healthcare alternatives...