The Exeter sees spike in remote GP appointments

Protection provider, The Exeter, revealed that it had seen nearly 1,000 Health MOTs conducted since the launch of its member benefits app, HealthWise, in November 2023.
Alongside the launch of the app, the provider also began providing unlimited remote GP appointments. It has now seen a 142% increase in appointments booked between November 2023 and March 2024. Since the app launch, Health MOT usage grew by 75%. The provider highlighted the demographics being even with 54% of users identifying as male and 46% identifying as female. Isobel Langton, CEO, The Exeter, said: "The increased engagement with the new services introduced at the end of 2023 is pleasing to see and highlights the growing appetite for a wide range of private healthcare alternatives...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.