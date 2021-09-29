The Exeter to end Managed Life offering

The move is part of a "simplification" of the insurer's life cover offering, following adviser feedback which emphasised customers' preference for "certainty and simplicity of guaranteed premiums."

From 30 September, the insurer's Managed Life product for customers with Type 2 diabetes or a high BMI, which offered variable premiums based on management of a customer's health, will cease to be available. Applicants with these conditions will instead be covered by its Real Life proposition instead.

Steve Bryan, director of distribution and marketing at the Exeter, said: "By simplifying our product line and just offering one product to everyone with a complex medical history, we can focus on continually improving Real Life and our underwriting practices, ultimately widening access to insurance for an even greater number of customers."

According to The Exeter, one in four adults in England live with multiple health conditions, rendering it difficult to secure adequate life cover at fair costs.

This is the most recent change to the insurer's product range, following several revamps and extensions this year.

In Julythis year, the provider unveiled revamped income protection propositions to "simplify the income protection journey," while in March, The Exeter's HealthWise app was expanded to offer access to registered dieticians and qualified nutritionists.