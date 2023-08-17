PDG updates Claims Charter signatories amid claims delay frustration

The 2023 signatories are: AIG, British Friendly, Guardian, Holloway Friendly, HSBC Life, Legal & General, LV=, MetLife, Royal London, Scottish Widows, Shepherds Friendly, The Exeter, Vitality and Zurich.

Royal London was the only new insurer added to the Charter for this year, taking the place of Aegon after acquiring its individual protection book in April.

Once again, Aviva was not listed as a signatory. COVER has reached out to the insurer for comment.

The Claims Charter sets out several criteria that insurers must meet prior to becoming a signatory, and this year the review included extra questions on service standards for assessing claims forms and reviewing medical evidence.

However, the PDG noted that whilst it is pleased with the number of insurers that meet the current criteria, it is also disappointed with the overall time taken by insurers to assess claims forms and evidence gathered within the claims process.

The group stated this can cause financial problems for claimants, along with additional worry and distress.

Neil McCarthy, PDG chair, stated the PDG has seen a "significant drop" in service, particularly regarding assessments for claims forms and the time taken to assess medical evidence.

"Whilst we acknowledge these challenges, we feel it is very important that the charter continues to serve as a driver for positive change in the market which is why we will be raising the bar in 2024", he said.

Many advisers have experienced "significant" delays by insurers at claim stage and the PDG said this cannot be ignored.

As such, the group will introduce claim assessment times as a criteria insurers must meet in 2024.

Additionally, the PDG will conduct its charter review for next year in January 2024, which is earlier than planned as the group detailed the new measure must be implemented as soon as possible.

The criteria will be based on service developments for the remainder of this year as the PDG will work with insurers to improve claims service levels.

Meanwhile, the PDG has also released a new badge for signatories that includes the year it's awarded, and a new annual badge will be issued for those who achieve charter status going forward.

McCarthy said: "We continue to see challenges to service levels in the area of claims, which makes the work that the PDG are doing in this area all the more important for securing the best possible customer outcomes."

Holloway Friendly have been named by the PDG as an example of best practice in the industry as it is the only insurer to consistently deliver timeframes of three days or less to assess both claims forms and evidence, the PDG noted.

"We applaud the fantastic work insurers do in paying claims and providing additional help to claimants in the form of added value services and hope this future change to the charter will serve as inspiration to insurers to also ensure the time it takes to assess claims is much improved," McCarthy added.