dementia
SPOTLIGHT: Dementia
The funding debate shows no sign of abating
Dementia ranks high on list of retirement concerns - Aegon
Ahead of World Alzheimer's Day
More than 30 insurance firms pledge Alzheimer's Society support
Insurance Day of Giving 2019
Dementia is a 'working age issue'
World Alzheimer’s Month
UK public 'dangerously optimistic' about long-term illness
‘100-year life’ research
Jeff Prestridge: Dementia is a cruel and wicked illness
Two million UK people estimated to have dementia by 2051
'I am, I will': Taking responsibility for cancer
On World Cancer Day
Understanding dementia - and its four most common types
Progressive neurological disorder
'One in 10 spending more looking after parents than children'
The sandwich generation
Alzheimer's Society launches finance and insurance guide
Dementia-Friendly Finance and Insurance Guide
L&G 'plugging obvious gaps' in CI proposition
F&TRC on latest enhancement
VitalityLife enhances serious illness cover
'World-first solution' to protect against rising costs of later life
People living longer but in poorer health - Public Health England
'Health Profile for England' report finds UK women's health worse than other parts of Europe
Increasing life expectancy rate has been slowing down - ONS
Mortality rates for those aged 90 years and over have not improved since 2011 due to dementia
Canada Life CI add on to new individual life products a 'welcome addition' - CIExpert
CIExpert has described Canada Life's Critical Illness (CI) add on to its new individual life policies as 'a welcome addition to the market.'
One in ten companies have encountered employees with dementia
Nearly one in ten (8%) of UK companies have already encountered employees with dementia, new research has revealed.
Analysis: The Conservative manifesto on health and welfare
In the second part of a series on the major political parties' manifestos, Richard Walsh analyses the Conservative's health and welfare plans - and what this means for insurance.
One in eight over-50s has a serious illness - Engage Mutual
An estimated 2.6 million people aged 50 plus are living with a serious illness in England with 3.1m over-50s living in serious ill health across the UK as a whole, research has found.
Chancellor confirms money for the NHS, GPs and carers
The Chancellor's Autumn Statement has confirmed the £2bn payment for the NHS announced at the weekend as well as more money for GPs and carers.
CIExpert: Old Mutual Wealth 'has thrown down the gauntlet'
CIExpert has given its verdict on Old Mutual Wealth's critical illness (CI) changes including conditions new to CI.
Nearly a fifth of over-50s are unpaid carers
Some 3.6 million over-50s are unpaid carers, research by Saga Personal finance has found.
Public Health England publishes priorities for next five years
Public Health England (PHE) has set out its seven priorities for the next five years to improve public health.
Dementia patients at risk of poor care
A review of dementia care by the Care Quality Commission has found patients moving between care homes and hospitals are likely to experience poor care.