Insurance United Against Dementia appoints chair

The Insurance United Against Dementia (IUAD) campaign has appointed Chris Lay, CEO, Marsh McLennan UK, as its new campaign chair.
The appointment aligned with the campaign entering its second phase, following the accomplishment of hitting its initial £10 million fundraising target. As chair of IUAD, Lay will work with the team through strategic fundraising and initiatives to raise awareness, aiming to help end the impact of dementia. Lay has held a range of senior leadership roles in the UK and across the globe. Currently, he serves on The Leadership Council of The CityUK and The President's Committee of The Confederation of British Business. He was formerly president of The Insurance Institute of London. Und...
