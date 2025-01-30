Insurance United Against Dementia reaches £10m fundraising goal

Some of the money raised by IUAD – a fundraising and awareness raising campaign led by insurance industry leaders and the Alzheimer's Society - has funded research at the UK Dementia Research Institute and has contributed to Alzheimer's Society becoming a founding funder of the centre. The funding raised by the insurance sector has also meant that the charity could increase capacity of its Dementia Support Line. This helpline takes 70,000 calls per year and includes experts who are often the first point of contact after a dementia diagnosis, IUAD detailed. The £10m milestone has been ...