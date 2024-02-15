Only 5% of people would speak to an adviser about costs of later-life care

The insurer surveyed 2,000 UK adults and found that of those interested in purchasing an insurance policy to support later-life care costs, respondents aged 18-34 were 50% more likely to want cover compared to those aged 55 and over. Whilst expressing an interest in cover, the younger generation were also the most likely to speak to a financial adviser regarding later-life care. One in 10 of those aged between 18-34 would speak to a financial adviser for guidance. Though this number may be higher than other age groups, the disparity between those who want cover and those who will seek it...