Function over fear: World Alzheimer's Day

Around one million people in the UK are currently living with Alzheimer's disease, according to Alzheimer's Society, with these statistics set to rise to 1.4 million by 2040. Currently, one in 14 over 65s in the UK have dementia, the number of under 65s living with dementia has been increasing since 2021. Statistics like these prove the condition isn't going anywhere soon and it's affecting all – from those who are working age to the elderly. As needs change with Alzheimer's disease, early intervention and timely support is vital to reduce the fear of the unknown, navigate relationshi...