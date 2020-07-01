customer service
COVER Customer Care Awards 2019 eBook out now
Read your free copy now
Bupa appoints Kantar TNS for customer experience programme
Four-year partnership worth £2.5m
COVER Customer Care Awards 2019: Registration now open
New entry process
FCA releases discussion paper addressing cash savings market
Feedback wanted on cash savings options
COVER Customer Care Awards 2018 - Official Winners' eBook out now
The official eBook for this year's COVER Customer Care Awards is available now to download
L&G: Online training updates for advisers
Quicker registration and instant results for 'TrainSMART' intermediary training for Legal & General products and services
Jon Ford: Improving strike rate
Canada Life's 'click-and-buy' process for individual protection is bringing life applications closer to those for motor and home insurance. We talk to Jon Ford, the firm's director of individual protection, about bridging the protection gap.
Customer Care Awards Gallery
A gallery and write-up dedicated to the winners and attendees of last month's COVER Customer Care Awards.
Less than half choose life insurer on price
Price is a reason for choosing a provider for 48% of life, pensions and ISA customers while brand trust and loyalty came into consideration for 47%, a report by Majesco has found.
AXA PPP healthcare wins European award for service
AXA PPP healthcare has won the prestigious accolade of European Large Contact Centre of the Year at the 2015 European Contact Centre & Customer Service Awards ceremony held in London.
FCA chief Wheatley: Treat 'vulnerable' customers like family
Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) chief executive Martin Wheatley has called on firms to do more to support vulnerable customers, saying their mistakes made difficult situations worse "too many times".
LV= top insurer for customer satisfaction
LV= has been voted the top insurer for customer satisfaction in the 2014 UK Institute of Customer Service Satisfaction Index (UKCSI), and seventh across all sectors.
Unum moves group administration to Elixir
Unum has moved its group protection policy administration to Mastek's Elixir system to integrate with broker and customer platforms more easily.
Quarter of expats say 'they don't need' IPMI
A quarter of expats believe they don't need international private medical insurance (IPMI), a survey has found.
Advisers rate customer trust over tech to grow protection sales - poll
Advisers and insurers believe improved trust would be the most likely factor to increase protection sales while technology is at the bottom of the agenda, a poll has found.
Protection sector undervaluing additional services - Protection Review
The protection industry doesn't value additional services, focusing on conditions, rates and premiums, whereas customers need more than just money, the Protection Review conference has heard.
Which? demands end to premium rate customer lines
Which? has renewed calls for the insurance industry to bar the use of premium rate phone lines for customers.
Customer service - standing out from the crowd
Paul Shires looks at the role customer service plays in helping providers to stand out from the crowd.
ZNAP launches client interaction app.
MPayMe, a global secure mobile payment firm is to target the UK health and protection market with a client lifestyle app.
Customer Service will rebuild trust in financial services - ICS
The Institute of Customer Service has said the retail banking and insurance sector need to focus on customer service as a strategic business initiative to improve business performance.
One23 launches new CRM software to adviser market
Following a pilot period, One23crm, a multi-device customer relationship management software (CRM) has been released to the broker market by One23.co.uk.
Insurer one-to-many models are outmoded - global analyst
Insurers will be left behind if they do not change one-to-many models and adapt to the growing power among consumers in the transaction process, a global analyst has warned.
Speed of service voted top attribute for insurance providers
Over 70% of brokers have ranked 'speed of service' as the most important factor when insurance providers offer services to them.
DoH improves access to information
The Department of Health's information strategy has set a ten-year framework to improve information access for the NHS, public health and social care.