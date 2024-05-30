The Right Mortgage names head of customer service

Jaskeet Briah
The Right Mortgage and Protection Network has appointed Abigail Carr as its head of customer service.

Carr joins Sharon Jeynes and Leah Thomas as part of the customer services team. In the role, she will direct and manage all activities around delivering customer service to the network's appointed representative (AR) firms and advisers. Carr's responsibilities also include handling customer services issues, implementing and maintaining methods for gathering customer (adviser) satisfaction data and managing and maintaining adviser relationships. Carr said: "We never lose sight of the fact our advisers are our customers. We pride ourselves on treating all our advisers with the same resp...

