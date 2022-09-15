COVER Excellence Awards 2022: Intermediary shortlists announced

Spanning 12 intermediary categories, there are two new awards in the programme in 2022 for Outstanding Client Engagement and Outstanding Adviser Network, as well a special one-off award to mark COVER's 25th anniversary - Outstanding Contribution to Protection & Health.

COVER has also expanded its Rising Star category this year. The judging panel will be selecting multiple winners for the Rising Stars category, instead of a single winner, across providers and intermediary entries.

The winners of the COVER Excellence Awards will be announced on 1 November during a black-tie ceremony at The Brewery, London, following this year's COVER Protection & Health Summit.

The shortlists for provider categories are detailed here.

Congratulations to all those shortlisted below:

Employee Benefits Intermediary of the Year

advo

Cavendish Ware

Cipher Risk

Drewberry

EBCam

Lloyd & Co Employee Benefits

PIB Employee Benefits

Sherwood Healthcare

Towergate Health & Protection

Wingate Benefit Solutions

Mental Health & Wellbeing Champion

Debra Clark, Towergate Health & Protection

Isaac Feiner, Lifepoint Healthcare

Lee Flanagan, Bespoke Financial Group

Simon Friday, advo

Outstanding Intermediary Promotion of Protection/Health

Future Proof

Lloyd & Co Employee Benefits

Plus Financial Group

Protex Financial

Towergate Health & Protection

Outstanding Adviser Network (NEW FOR 2022)

New Leaf Distribution

PRIMIS Mortgage Network

Sesame Bankhall Group

The Openwork Partnership

The Right Mortgage & Protection Network

Excellence in Customer Service

Caspian Insurance

CoverMyBubble

Future Proof

Lifepoint Healthcare

Protex Financial

Sherwood Healthcare

Vertu Health & Protection / The Right PMI & Healthcare (Trading styles of The Right Broker)

Vita

Wingate Benefit Solutions

Outstanding Client Engagement - Intermediary [NEW FOR 2022]

CoverMyBubble

Dunham McCarthy Financial Services

Lifepoint Healthcare

Protex Financial

Red Dot Cymru

Sherwood Healthcare

The Protection Parent

Rising Stars - Intermediaries

Aaron Burns, Bespoke Financial Group

Amy Fallis, Plus Financial Group

Katy Davies, Hanbury Wealth Management

Leanne Stancliffe, Cura Financial Services

Nathaniel McKenzie, Dunham McCarthy

Lauren Morgan, The Health Insurance Specialists

Small Intermediary of the Year

Cipher Risk

Cura Financial Services

Health Insurance Brokers

Lifepoint Healthcare

Lloyd & Co Employee Benefits

Plus Financial Group

Red Dot (Cymru)

The Orchard Practice

The Protection Parent

Vita

Wingate Benefit Solutions

Outstanding Specialist Intermediary

Assured Futures

Cipher Risk

CoverMyBubble

Cura Financial Services

Future Proof

Health Insurance Brokers

John Lamb Hill Oldridge

Moneysworth

Towergate Health & Protection

Vita

Protection Intermediary of the Year

Bespoke Financial Group

Caspian Insurance

Deadhappy

Future Proof

Heritage Insurance Services (Heritage Life.)

L&C

Lloyd & Co Employee Benefits

Peak Money

Protect Line

Red Dot Cymru

The Protection Parent

Wingate Benefit Solutions

Intermediary of the Year (Individual Achievement)

Alan Knowles, Cura Financial Services

Chris Jenkinson, Lloyd & Co Employee Benefits

Isaac Feiner, Lifepoint Healthcare

Karla Edwards, The Protection Parent

Kathryn Knowles, Cura Financial Services

Mike Donohoe, Caspian Insurance

Naomi Greatorex, Heath Protection Solutions

Paul Bridges, Towergate Health & Protection

Roy McLoughlin, Cavendish Ware

Scott Fallon, L&C

Sue Smith, advo

Outstanding Contribution to Protection & Health - Intermediary [25th ANNIVERSARY AWARD]