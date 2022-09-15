COVER Excellence Awards 2022: Intermediary shortlists announced

COVER is pleased to confirm the shortlists for intermediary categories within the COVER Excellence Awards 2022.
Spanning 12 intermediary categories, there are two new awards in the programme in 2022 for Outstanding Client Engagement and Outstanding Adviser Network, as well a special one-off award to mark COVER's 25th anniversary - Outstanding Contribution to Protection & Health.
COVER has also expanded its Rising Star category this year. The judging panel will be selecting multiple winners for the Rising Stars category, instead of a single winner, across providers and intermediary entries.
The winners of the COVER Excellence Awards will be announced on 1 November during a black-tie ceremony at The Brewery, London, following this year's COVER Protection & Health Summit.
The shortlists for provider categories are detailed here.
Congratulations to all those shortlisted below:
Employee Benefits Intermediary of the Year
- advo
- Cavendish Ware
- Cipher Risk
- Drewberry
- EBCam
- Lloyd & Co Employee Benefits
- PIB Employee Benefits
- Sherwood Healthcare
- Towergate Health & Protection
- Wingate Benefit Solutions
Mental Health & Wellbeing Champion
- Debra Clark, Towergate Health & Protection
- Isaac Feiner, Lifepoint Healthcare
- Lee Flanagan, Bespoke Financial Group
- Simon Friday, advo
Outstanding Intermediary Promotion of Protection/Health
- Future Proof
- Lloyd & Co Employee Benefits
- Plus Financial Group
- Protex Financial
- Towergate Health & Protection
Outstanding Adviser Network (NEW FOR 2022)
- New Leaf Distribution
- PRIMIS Mortgage Network
- Sesame Bankhall Group
- The Openwork Partnership
- The Right Mortgage & Protection Network
Excellence in Customer Service
- Caspian Insurance
- CoverMyBubble
- Future Proof
- Lifepoint Healthcare
- Protex Financial
- Sherwood Healthcare
- Vertu Health & Protection / The Right PMI & Healthcare (Trading styles of The Right Broker)
- Vita
- Wingate Benefit Solutions
Outstanding Client Engagement - Intermediary [NEW FOR 2022]
- CoverMyBubble
- Dunham McCarthy Financial Services
- Lifepoint Healthcare
- Protex Financial
- Red Dot Cymru
- Sherwood Healthcare
- The Protection Parent
Rising Stars - Intermediaries
- Aaron Burns, Bespoke Financial Group
- Amy Fallis, Plus Financial Group
- Katy Davies, Hanbury Wealth Management
- Leanne Stancliffe, Cura Financial Services
- Nathaniel McKenzie, Dunham McCarthy
- Lauren Morgan, The Health Insurance Specialists
Small Intermediary of the Year
- Cipher Risk
- Cura Financial Services
- Health Insurance Brokers
- Lifepoint Healthcare
- Lloyd & Co Employee Benefits
- Plus Financial Group
- Red Dot (Cymru)
- The Orchard Practice
- The Protection Parent
- Vita
- Wingate Benefit Solutions
Outstanding Specialist Intermediary
- Assured Futures
- Cipher Risk
- CoverMyBubble
- Cura Financial Services
- Future Proof
- Health Insurance Brokers
- John Lamb Hill Oldridge
- Moneysworth
- Towergate Health & Protection
- Vita
Protection Intermediary of the Year
- Bespoke Financial Group
- Caspian Insurance
- Deadhappy
- Future Proof
- Heritage Insurance Services (Heritage Life.)
- L&C
- Lloyd & Co Employee Benefits
- Peak Money
- Protect Line
- Red Dot Cymru
- The Protection Parent
- Wingate Benefit Solutions
Intermediary of the Year (Individual Achievement)
- Alan Knowles, Cura Financial Services
- Chris Jenkinson, Lloyd & Co Employee Benefits
- Isaac Feiner, Lifepoint Healthcare
- Karla Edwards, The Protection Parent
- Kathryn Knowles, Cura Financial Services
- Mike Donohoe, Caspian Insurance
- Naomi Greatorex, Heath Protection Solutions
- Paul Bridges, Towergate Health & Protection
- Roy McLoughlin, Cavendish Ware
- Scott Fallon, L&C
- Sue Smith, advo
Outstanding Contribution to Protection & Health - Intermediary [25th ANNIVERSARY AWARD]
- advo
- Assured Futures
- Bespoke Financial Group
- LifeSearch
- The Health Insurance Specialists