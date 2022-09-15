COVER Excellence Awards 2022: Intermediary shortlists announced

Winners announced 1 November

John Brazier
clock • 3 min read
COVER Excellence Awards 2022: Intermediary shortlists announced

COVER is pleased to confirm the shortlists for intermediary categories within the COVER Excellence Awards 2022.

Spanning 12 intermediary categories, there are two new awards in the programme in 2022 for Outstanding Client Engagement and Outstanding Adviser Network, as well a special one-off award to mark COVER's 25th anniversary - Outstanding Contribution to Protection & Health.

COVER has also expanded its Rising Star category this year. The judging panel will be selecting multiple winners for the Rising Stars category, instead of a single winner, across providers and intermediary entries.

The winners of the COVER Excellence Awards will be announced on 1 November during a black-tie ceremony at The Brewery, London, following this year's COVER Protection & Health Summit.

The shortlists for provider categories are detailed here.

Congratulations to all those shortlisted below:

Employee Benefits Intermediary of the Year

  • advo
  • Cavendish Ware
  • Cipher Risk
  • Drewberry
  • EBCam
  • Lloyd & Co Employee Benefits
  • PIB Employee Benefits
  • Sherwood Healthcare
  • Towergate Health & Protection
  • Wingate Benefit Solutions

Mental Health & Wellbeing Champion

  • Debra Clark, Towergate Health & Protection
  • Isaac Feiner, Lifepoint Healthcare
  • Lee Flanagan, Bespoke Financial Group
  • Simon Friday, advo

Outstanding Intermediary Promotion of Protection/Health

  • Future Proof
  • Lloyd & Co Employee Benefits
  • Plus Financial Group
  • Protex Financial
  • Towergate Health & Protection

Outstanding Adviser Network (NEW FOR 2022)

  • New Leaf Distribution
  • PRIMIS Mortgage Network
  • Sesame Bankhall Group
  • The Openwork Partnership
  • The Right Mortgage & Protection Network

Excellence in Customer Service

  • Caspian Insurance
  • CoverMyBubble
  • Future Proof
  • Lifepoint Healthcare
  • Protex Financial
  • Sherwood Healthcare
  • Vertu Health & Protection / The Right PMI & Healthcare (Trading styles of The Right Broker)
  • Vita
  • Wingate Benefit Solutions

Outstanding Client Engagement - Intermediary [NEW FOR 2022]

  • CoverMyBubble
  • Dunham McCarthy Financial Services
  • Lifepoint Healthcare
  • Protex Financial
  • Red Dot Cymru
  • Sherwood Healthcare
  • The Protection Parent

Rising Stars - Intermediaries

  • Aaron Burns, Bespoke Financial Group
  • Amy Fallis, Plus Financial Group
  • Katy Davies, Hanbury Wealth Management
  • Leanne Stancliffe, Cura Financial Services
  • Nathaniel McKenzie, Dunham McCarthy
  • Lauren Morgan, The Health Insurance Specialists

Small Intermediary of the Year

  • Cipher Risk
  • Cura Financial Services
  • Health Insurance Brokers
  • Lifepoint Healthcare
  • Lloyd & Co Employee Benefits
  • Plus Financial Group
  • Red Dot (Cymru)
  • The Orchard Practice
  • The Protection Parent
  • Vita
  • Wingate Benefit Solutions

Outstanding Specialist Intermediary

  • Assured Futures
  • Cipher Risk
  • CoverMyBubble
  • Cura Financial Services
  • Future Proof
  • Health Insurance Brokers
  • John Lamb Hill Oldridge
  • Moneysworth
  • Towergate Health & Protection
  • Vita

Protection Intermediary of the Year

  • Bespoke Financial Group
  • Caspian Insurance
  • Deadhappy
  • Future Proof
  • Heritage Insurance Services (Heritage Life.)
  • L&C
  • Lloyd & Co Employee Benefits
  • Peak Money
  • Protect Line
  • Red Dot Cymru
  • The Protection Parent
  • Wingate Benefit Solutions

Intermediary of the Year (Individual Achievement)

  • Alan Knowles, Cura Financial Services
  • Chris Jenkinson, Lloyd & Co Employee Benefits
  • Isaac Feiner, Lifepoint Healthcare
  • Karla Edwards, The Protection Parent
  • Kathryn Knowles, Cura Financial Services
  • Mike Donohoe, Caspian Insurance
  • Naomi Greatorex, Heath Protection Solutions
  • Paul Bridges, Towergate Health & Protection
  • Roy McLoughlin, Cavendish Ware
  • Scott Fallon, L&C
  • Sue Smith, advo

Outstanding Contribution to Protection & Health - Intermediary [25th ANNIVERSARY AWARD]

  • advo
  • Assured Futures
  • Bespoke Financial Group
  • LifeSearch
  • The Health Insurance Specialists

Topics

John Brazier
Author spotlight

John Brazier

Editor, COVER

View profile
More from John Brazier

COVER Excellence Awards 2022: Provider shortlists announced

Value Added Services - Mental Health: Square pegs and round holes

More on PMI

Access to over-the-counter HRT products comes into force
PMI

Access to over-the-counter HRT products comes into force

Used to alleviate menopausal symptoms

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia
clock 14 September 2022 • 2 min read
AXA Global Healthcare restructures distribution leadership team
PMI

AXA Global Healthcare restructures distribution leadership team

Four new head of departments announced

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia
clock 01 September 2022 • 1 min read
Bupa partners with WTW to improve customer pricing outcomes
PMI

Bupa partners with WTW to improve customer pricing outcomes

Access to Radar Live pricing platform

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia
clock 31 August 2022 • 1 min read

Highlights

Is the protection claims process fit for purpose? These advisers say it isn't.
Adviser / Broking

Is the protection claims process fit for purpose? These advisers say it isn't.

“There's been too many plasters and tape on it now that it doesn't work with modern life”

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 06 September 2022 • 10 min read
The Rising Stars of Protection: Claudie Francis
Technology

The Rising Stars of Protection: Claudie Francis

“What's really brilliant about protection is that you can see how it changes lives”

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 08 September 2022 • 6 min read
Case Study: Liz's Story
Critical Illness

Case Study: Liz's Story

“The pressure that lifted from our shoulders was absolutely huge”

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 01 September 2022 • 1 min read