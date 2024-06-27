COVER Claims & Underwriting Forum 2024: Round up

COVER hosted its annual Claims & Underwriting Forum today (27 June, 2024) at the Marriott Grosvenor Square, focusing on responding to market needs.
The first session covered how Consumer Duty has impacted the underwriting process and what this may mean for vulnerable customers. The speakers stressed the point of creating a relationship with clients to give a better, more appropriate recommendation to consumers. Emma Astley, founder, Cover My Bubble, said: "A lot more clients are in the younger generations, between 18-40, they come with a history of mental health. Advisers should speak to underwriters to explain the mental health journey for our clients." Astley appeared on stage once again to chat through the importance of medica...
