Canada Life names Dave Sutton as customer services director

Canada Life has named Dave Sutton as its new customer services director after a “thorough” internal and external search.

Prior to his new role, Sutton was head of business management at the office of Canada Life's chief operating officer, Caroline Dibbs.

He replaces Tracy Woodward, who has taken over as director of compliance and regulatory affairs after Steve Cameron stepped down from the role in December last year. She will now be responsible for Canada Life's relationships with UK regulators.

"Dave's passion for and commitment to providing outstanding customer service to advisers and our customers shone through during the recruitment process. His broad experience of our business and knowledge of the markets in which we operate will prove invaluable in leading our teams to deliver great outcomes for our customers," Dibbs commented.

Throughout his 22-year career with the provider, Sutton has worked in a range of roles across Canada Life, including across operations, change, strategy and wealth.

Sutton said: "This is an exciting time to take on a new challenge. We already know delivering a great customer experience is a vital and key differentiator in our markets."

"With our sights on the Consumer Duty, which is only months away, delivering great customer outcomes becomes more of a focus, and will also ensure those values and outcomes become embedded in our culture."

In November last year, Canada Life announced an immediate closure of its UK onshore business and that it would no longer accept applications for fixed term life assurance and life assurance plus critical illness products. 

