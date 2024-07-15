The research, which surveyed 528 advisers about the impact of Consumer Duty on their business, showed that 43% have also changed their approach to vulnerable customers. Client feedback requests (27%), a reduction of clients on the books (15%) and a change in investment approach (13%), were the largest alterations to advisers' services in the last 12 months. On the other end of the scale, 13% of those surveyed said they had changed nothing due to Consumer Duty. When asked about the success of Consumer Duty, 52% of those asked said it had met or exceeded its objectives, with 23% sayi...