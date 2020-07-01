Compliance

FSA: Trust us and blow the whistle
FSA: Trust us and blow the whistle

The Financial Services Authority (FSA) has called on firms and individuals to tell them about bad behaviour within the marketplace to strengthen the regulator.

CII launches employee framework
CII launches employee framework

The Chartered Insurance Institute has launched an Insurance Competency Framework enabling businesses and individuals to determine the competencies individuals need to effectively fulfil their job roles.

Advising and arranging complaints soar in 2011
Advising and arranging complaints soar in 2011

The number of complaints related to advising, selling and arranging rocketed from 647,000 in the first half of last year to almost 1.1 million in the second half, according to figures released by the FSA today.

New FSCS rules to drive up levies
New FSCS rules to drive up levies

Proposed changes to the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS), opening up eligibility to more parties, are likely to lead to increased compensation costs and higher levies.

FSA lines up 'mega fine' in Q2
FSA lines up 'mega fine' in Q2

The Financial Services Authority (FSA) is readying at least one 'mega fine' in the next three months as figures show it raised significantly less than usual in the first quarter of 2012.