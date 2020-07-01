Compliance
The Right Mortgage and Protection Network hires compliance director
The Right Mortgage and Protection Network has hired Gavin Earnshaw to be its new compliance director.
Adviser jailed over £400k client theft
A Bradford-based financial adviser has been jailed after a court found him guilty of stealing almost £400,000 from four vulnerable clients over a 16-year period.
233% rise in number of financial services apprenticeships
The number of apprenticeships in the financial services sector has rocketed by 233% in the past year, according to figures from the National Apprenticeship Service.
FSA: Trust us and blow the whistle
The Financial Services Authority (FSA) has called on firms and individuals to tell them about bad behaviour within the marketplace to strengthen the regulator.
CII launches employee framework
The Chartered Insurance Institute has launched an Insurance Competency Framework enabling businesses and individuals to determine the competencies individuals need to effectively fulfil their job roles.
Advising and arranging complaints soar in 2011
The number of complaints related to advising, selling and arranging rocketed from 647,000 in the first half of last year to almost 1.1 million in the second half, according to figures released by the FSA today.
New FSCS rules to drive up levies
Proposed changes to the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS), opening up eligibility to more parties, are likely to lead to increased compensation costs and higher levies.
FSA lines up 'mega fine' in Q2
The Financial Services Authority (FSA) is readying at least one 'mega fine' in the next three months as figures show it raised significantly less than usual in the first quarter of 2012.
BIBA supporting targeted regulation of insurance comparison sites
The British Insurance Brokers' Association (BIBA) is supporting targeted regulation of comparison sites.