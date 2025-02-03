LifeSearch appoints Paul Foody as COO

LifeSearch has appointed Paul Foody as chief operating officer (COO), succeeding Paula Bertram-Lax as she takes on a new role with the business.
Foody joins the intermediary from Reassured where he joined the board of directors in 2022 as part of a strategic focus on income protection for its advised brokerage. In his new position, he will be responsible for consolidating and strengthening LifeSearch's proposition. LifeSearch said that Foody's expertise in underserved markets, including in the rental sector and working with younger demographics, will support its aims of diversifying and growing within its target markets. Debbie Kennedy, chief executive officer, LifeSearch, said: "Paul brings to LifeSearch a wealth of indust...
