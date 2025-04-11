Santé Group adds Nick Stone to distribution team

In the role, Stone will work with the broker community to explore ways to enhance Santé Group's partnerships and distribution strategies. Stone has more than two decades of experience in the employee benefits sector, having begun his career at Bupa and he has since held roles across the intermediary, provider and technology space. He joins from Health Assured where he was head of intermediary and partnerships. Previously, he was a senior business development manager at YuLife and a client director of employee benefits at Verlingue UK. Stone said: "I've always kept a close eye on Pa...