Emma Thomson: 'Facebook saved my life'
COVER podcast #2
AXA PPP enhances prostate cancer diagnosis pathway
One in eight men diagnosed
Breast cancer still biggest cause of CI claims - Aegon
Nearly £56m paid to just over 700 women diagnosed with breast cancer in the last 10 years
'I still have my home and I don't need to worry about my financial future'
Breast cancer sufferer, Carole Scott, says her critical illness policy has provided 'peace of mind' and helped her cope at a time when she 'couldn't think or function'
Bupa and HCA UK to open breast cancer centres
Initiative launches from January 2019 in London and Manchester
VitalityLife updates Serious Illness Cover
Cancer Relapse Benefit included as standard and 35 definitions added including borderline ovarian cancer and blindness in one eye
Cancer survival rates positive but mental health still an issue
RedArc responds to ONS 'Geographic patterns of cancer survival in England' report, while Stephen Fry treatment highlights importance of early detection
'Positive' outcomes from 'single dose' radiotherapy for early stage breast cancer
The majority of early stage breast cancer patients who received a dose of intraoperative radiotherapy (IORT) returned to normal activities within four weeks of treatment, a new study has revealed.
Late cancer diagnosis variations lowering survival chances - Cancer Research UK
Regional differences between diagnosing cancers at late and early stages mean that 20,000 people could have a better chance of survival if all regions reached the level of the best.
L&G pays over £8.5million in breast cancer claims
Legal & General paid out over £8.5 million to women who had been diagnosed with breast cancer in 2014.
Bupa UK introduces self-referral for breast and bowel cancer
Bupa UK has launched a self-referral service for breast and bowel cancer so customers can have access to the right specialists without needing a GP referral.
OneStop breast cancer diagnostic clinics for Cigna customers
Cigna UK HealthCare Benefits (Cigna) and BreastHealth UK have formed an alliance to offer Cigna customers OneStop breast cancer diagnostics from beginning January 2016.
Four in ten female CI claims for breast cancer
Breast cancer is the was the common cause of female Critical Illness (CI) claims from Aviva and Friends Life, accounting for 44% of all claims by females in 2014, the insurer has revealed.
Cancer Drugs Fund reveals drugs proposed for de-listing
The NHS has proposed removing some drugs from the list of those funded by the Cancer Drugs Fund (CDF).
Amount of common cancers in under 45s found
The four most common cancers, breast, prostate, colorectal and lung, are affecting 80,000 people diagnosed before they turn 45, research has revealed.
Holloway Friendly launches breast cancer specific CI app
Holloway Friendly has teamed up with financial services software company IfApps to launch an app for buying illness-specific critical illness (CI) - a breast cancer support policy.
UK cancer survival rates at 90s levels - Macmillan
Cancer survival rates in the UK are at or behind levels other European countries had achieved by the late 1990s, analysis by Macmillan Cancer Support has found.
Study underestimates younger breast cancer deaths by 25%
An online programme used to predict suitable treatments for breast cancer has underestimated the death rate of women under 40 from the disease by 25%, a study has found.
NHS misses cancer target
The NHS has missed one of the targets for waiting times for patients receiving treatment for cancer following their GP's referral, official statistics have shown.
Nine in ten over-50s pro cancer screenings
Nine in ten people think cancer screening is "almost always a good idea," despite lower take up rates, a survey for Cancer Research UK has found.
Cancer deaths before age 80 could be 'eliminated' - report
Cancer related deaths could be ‘effectively eliminated' except in late old age by 2050 if the current trends in treatment and prevention continue, a report from UCL has found.
Cancer Drugs Fund to cut 25 treatments
The NHS has announced the drugs which are being removed from the Cancer Drugs Fund (CDF) along with the planned increases in the fund's budget.
More people living with cancer in 2015 - Macmillan
There will be 2.5m people with cancer in the UK over the course of 2015, analysis by Macmillan Cancer Support has found.
Cancer blood test 'a step closer'
Research into a blood test for many types of cancer has found over 800 markers in cancer patients' blood which could lead to early diagnosis, delegates heard at a conference.