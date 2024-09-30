Breast cancer leading cause of female claims

Provider, Aviva, has revealed that breast cancer is still the leading cause for claim amongst its female critical illness customers.

Of the women who claimed on an individual critical illness product, 55% were due to breast cancer. Of all cancer claims through the provider, 61% were women claiming due to breast cancer. These figures mean that breast cancer is the leading cause for women's claims across Aviva's private medical insurance and individual critical illness policies, according to the provider. Aviva also commented on how awareness of the symptoms of breast cancer had changed. In its research 75% of women knew common signs of breast cancer such as a lump or swelling in the armpit, 76% knew to look for a lu...

