Breast cancer most common cancer claim for women in 2021: Vitality

The provider revealed that skin and soft tissue was second most common cancer for women (22%), accounting for over one in five of all claims.

For men under 55-year-olds, skin and soft tissue cancers was the most common form of cancer claims (22%), while prostate cancer was the most common reason for claiming for men over 55 years-old (27%).

The report reviewed all claims received by Vitality for cancer made in 2021, including those who needed surgery, chemotherapy, radiotherapy, biological and hormone therapies, bisphosphonate treatments as well as stem cell therapy.

Notably, the data showed how a person's level of physical activity could affect their survival after a cancer diagnosis. Data from Vitality's parent company, Discovery Group, found that members who were more physically active in the year prior to diagnosis, had a higher cancer survival rate.

Meanwhile, data from the UK found that those who engaged with the Vitality Programme, reduced the cost of cancer care by up to 37%.

Dr Keith Klintworth, managing director at VitalityHealth, explained that clinical treatment is "only one part of the puzzle though, and it is important to take a holistic view following any diagnosis, to ensure the person has the right physical and mental health support for them."

"The data we are releasing today highlights how important leading an active life is for people with, or that have had, cancer."

"Making these lifestyle changes can be difficult though and having access to incentives and rewards that support long term behaviour change, such as the Vitality Programme, really does have the potential to be life changing," he added.